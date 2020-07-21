All apartments in Charlotte
14137 Wild Elm Rd
14137 Wild Elm Rd

14137 Wild Elm Road · No Longer Available
Location

14137 Wild Elm Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac in desirable Ballantyne/South Charlotte area. Features include open floor plan, attached 2 car garage, refinished hardwood floors, kitchen opens into large great room with fireplace, french doors to back deck, spacious master suite with walk-in closet and garden tub, ceiling fan in every bedroom, freshly painted, and lots of storage.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

