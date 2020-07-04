All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 14115 Rory Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14115 Rory Glen Lane
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

14115 Rory Glen Lane

14115 Rory Glen Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14115 Rory Glen Ln, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious home features large den that opens into kitchen with granite counters and breakfast area. Master suite with vaulted ceiling and private bath and large walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are a good size. Located on dead end street next to walking trails. Short distance to community playground and pool. Close to 485 shopping and dining. Owner is offering refund of application fees off of first months rent with signed lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14115 Rory Glen Lane have any available units?
14115 Rory Glen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14115 Rory Glen Lane have?
Some of 14115 Rory Glen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14115 Rory Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14115 Rory Glen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 Rory Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14115 Rory Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14115 Rory Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14115 Rory Glen Lane offers parking.
Does 14115 Rory Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14115 Rory Glen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 Rory Glen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14115 Rory Glen Lane has a pool.
Does 14115 Rory Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 14115 Rory Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14115 Rory Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14115 Rory Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Hunters Pointe
1841 Prospect Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte