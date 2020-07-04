14115 Rory Glen Lane

Spacious home features large den that opens into kitchen with granite counters and breakfast area. Master suite with vaulted ceiling and private bath and large walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are a good size. Located on dead end street next to walking trails. Short distance to community playground and pool. Close to 485 shopping and dining. Owner is offering refund of application fees off of first months rent with signed lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
