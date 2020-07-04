14115 Rory Glen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spacious home features large den that opens into kitchen with granite counters and breakfast area. Master suite with vaulted ceiling and private bath and large walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are a good size. Located on dead end street next to walking trails. Short distance to community playground and pool. Close to 485 shopping and dining. Owner is offering refund of application fees off of first months rent with signed lease.