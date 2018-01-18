Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex located off of The Plaza. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. It is also located close to shopping centers and much more.
Available for a Immediate move - in.
This Properties Features:
*Living Room *Dinning room *Kitchen with all black appliances *Lamininate flooring in kitchen and bathroom *Washer and dryer hook ups *Central air and heat
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net also visit our website at www.rent777.com
NO PETS ALLOWED!
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
Schools:
Shamrock Garden Elementary Eastway Middle Hawthrone High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 Downs Ave. have any available units?
1409 Downs Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Downs Ave. have?
Some of 1409 Downs Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Downs Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Downs Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.