1409 Downs Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex located off of The Plaza. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family. It is also located close to shopping centers and much more.



Available for a Immediate move - in.



This Properties Features:



*Living Room

*Dinning room

*Kitchen with all black appliances

*Lamininate flooring in kitchen and bathroom

*Washer and dryer hook ups

*Central air and heat



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net also visit our website at www.rent777.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Shamrock Garden Elementary

Eastway Middle

Hawthrone High