14025 Labeau Ave Unit F

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets gym media room

14025 Labeau Ave - Beautifully Updated, This Gorgeous Townhouse Features An Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings & Large Elegant Rooms. Custom Mantle & Woodworking and Unique Lighting Sets This Property Apart. Huge Windows Create Cheerful Lighting That Reflects Wonderfully Off the Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level. The En-Suite Bedrooms Feature Tray Ceilings, Large Walk-in Closets. The Flex Space Downstairs Works Great As A Den, Office, Workout Room Or Media Room. Large Deck For Outdoor Living. All This Plus All That Ballantyne Has To Offer.



