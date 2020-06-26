All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

14025 Labeau Ave Unit F

14025 Labeau Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14025 Labeau Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
media room
14025 Labeau Ave - Beautifully Updated, This Gorgeous Townhouse Features An Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings & Large Elegant Rooms. Custom Mantle & Woodworking and Unique Lighting Sets This Property Apart. Huge Windows Create Cheerful Lighting That Reflects Wonderfully Off the Hardwood Floors Throughout the Main Level. The En-Suite Bedrooms Feature Tray Ceilings, Large Walk-in Closets. The Flex Space Downstairs Works Great As A Den, Office, Workout Room Or Media Room. Large Deck For Outdoor Living. All This Plus All That Ballantyne Has To Offer.

(RLNE4956075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F have any available units?
14025 Labeau Ave Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F have?
Some of 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
14025 Labeau Ave Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F offer parking?
No, 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F have a pool?
No, 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F have accessible units?
No, 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 14025 Labeau Ave Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
