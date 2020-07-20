14011 Pinyon Pine Lane

Amenities
Nice 2 story, 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 bath home in Kingstree - Subdivision: Kingstree
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2005
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Rocky River Elem, Northridge Middle, Rocky Rive High School
This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and about 2000 square feet. It has a good size living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen and large dining area. Master bedroom has a private full bath with dual vanity and stand in shower. The home also has a 1 car garage and patio. Located just off of Harrisburg Rd., convenient to I-485, Albemarle Rd. or WT Harris. Minutes from Matthews, UNCC or Uptown Charlotte. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.
(RLNE4114878)