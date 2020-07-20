All apartments in Charlotte
14011 Pinyon Pine Lane

14011 Pinyon Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14011 Pinyon Pine Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 story, 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 bath home in Kingstree - Subdivision: Kingstree
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2005
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Rocky River Elem, Northridge Middle, Rocky Rive High School

This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2.5 bathrooms and about 2000 square feet. It has a good size living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen and large dining area. Master bedroom has a private full bath with dual vanity and stand in shower. The home also has a 1 car garage and patio. Located just off of Harrisburg Rd., convenient to I-485, Albemarle Rd. or WT Harris. Minutes from Matthews, UNCC or Uptown Charlotte. Rent this home with first month's rent + $1450 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE4114878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane have any available units?
14011 Pinyon Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane have?
Some of 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14011 Pinyon Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14011 Pinyon Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
