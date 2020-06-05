13909 Loch Loyal Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful ranch home in the Steele Creek area. Very open floor plan. Large eat-in kitchen with nice white cabinets & beautiful tile backsplash. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings. Master suite has lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & private bathroom w/ a soaking tub. Must see FENCED backyard with huge deck & pergola - great for entertaining. 1 car garage. Great community near tons of shopping & restaurants. Good access to I-77 & I-485. No cats allowed.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.