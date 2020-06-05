All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

13909 Loch Loyal Dr

13909 Loch Loyal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13909 Loch Loyal Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful ranch home in the Steele Creek area. Very open floor plan. Large eat-in kitchen with nice white cabinets & beautiful tile backsplash. Spacious great room with vaulted ceilings. Master suite has lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & private bathroom w/ a soaking tub. Must see FENCED backyard with huge deck & pergola - great for entertaining. 1 car garage. Great community near tons of shopping & restaurants. Good access to I-77 & I-485. No cats allowed.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult, a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be cleaned before move-in, available as-is, no known issues. Agents: check with your applicant before calling our processor for status updates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13909 Loch Loyal Dr have any available units?
13909 Loch Loyal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13909 Loch Loyal Dr have?
Some of 13909 Loch Loyal Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13909 Loch Loyal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13909 Loch Loyal Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13909 Loch Loyal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13909 Loch Loyal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13909 Loch Loyal Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13909 Loch Loyal Dr does offer parking.
Does 13909 Loch Loyal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13909 Loch Loyal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13909 Loch Loyal Dr have a pool?
No, 13909 Loch Loyal Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13909 Loch Loyal Dr have accessible units?
No, 13909 Loch Loyal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13909 Loch Loyal Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13909 Loch Loyal Dr has units with dishwashers.
