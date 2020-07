Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

13636 Meade Glen Court Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Town Home for Rent in Bennington Townhomes - Located in Bennington Place Town Homes. This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2-story home has laminate floors and a Spanish tile entrance. It backs up to a wooded area that provides privacy for back yard entertaining.It has the Great Room with gas-logged fireplace. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher and a private patio off back. Community features include pond and pool.



Take Hwy 49 South to right into Bennington Place. TR on Bragg to Right on Meade Glen.



(RLNE3180893)