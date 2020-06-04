All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

13462 Calloway Glen Dr

13462 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13462 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Price - $1,100/month
Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath
City Charlotte, NC

Spacious 1350 sq ft Townhome available for rent

You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse!

Built in 2008, this property features beautiful laminate flooring on the first floor, then cozy carpet all through the stairs, hallway & bedrooms. Both bedrooms provide ample space with an expansive master! 2nd Floor Laundry.
Minutes away from the new outlet mall, gyms, banks, major roads & grocery stores...

Perfect for couples, small growing families, retired citizens or spinsters/bachelors - this property won't last long! Call today to schedule a viewing.

Other Notable Highlights:
*Automated Fireplace (with remote control)
**Open Backyard! Perfect for bbq cook-outs & family dinners
***Extremely low maintenance - HOA maintains lawn, pool & other outdoor amenities and common areas all through the year.

Schools near this property:
- Rivergate Elementary
- SouthWest Middle School
- Olympic Renaissance High School

Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent; Based on credit
(Refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Policy: Cats Only! *$300 non refundable pet deposit
NON-SMOKING Property

Application Procedure:
- Apply Online at www.luvanex.com
- Fax in last 2 paystubs, drivers license and current lease to 980.225.0324
- $50 Non Refundable Application Fee Per Individual over the age of 18years
- Lease period: 12 to 24 months fixed term lease with renew options
- All Applicants subject to a Background + Credit Check, Rental History & Employment Verification
.

To view this property, please Call Luvanex Realty Group
Office line - 980.224.9404
Mobile - 678.439.6013

Address: 13462 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273

Luvanex Realty Group
660 Westinghouse Blvd
Suite 103
Charlotte, NC 28273

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3714109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13462 Calloway Glen Dr have any available units?
13462 Calloway Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13462 Calloway Glen Dr have?
Some of 13462 Calloway Glen Dr's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13462 Calloway Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13462 Calloway Glen Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13462 Calloway Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13462 Calloway Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 13462 Calloway Glen Dr offer parking?
No, 13462 Calloway Glen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13462 Calloway Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13462 Calloway Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13462 Calloway Glen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13462 Calloway Glen Dr has a pool.
Does 13462 Calloway Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 13462 Calloway Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13462 Calloway Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13462 Calloway Glen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
