13462 Calloway Glen Dr

Amenities
Price - $1,100/month
Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath
City Charlotte, NC
Spacious 1350 sq ft Townhome available for rent
You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse!
Built in 2008, this property features beautiful laminate flooring on the first floor, then cozy carpet all through the stairs, hallway & bedrooms. Both bedrooms provide ample space with an expansive master! 2nd Floor Laundry.
Minutes away from the new outlet mall, gyms, banks, major roads & grocery stores...
Perfect for couples, small growing families, retired citizens or spinsters/bachelors - this property won't last long! Call today to schedule a viewing.
Other Notable Highlights:
*Automated Fireplace (with remote control)
**Open Backyard! Perfect for bbq cook-outs & family dinners
***Extremely low maintenance - HOA maintains lawn, pool & other outdoor amenities and common areas all through the year.
Schools near this property:
- Rivergate Elementary
- SouthWest Middle School
- Olympic Renaissance High School
Terms:
Security Deposit: One Month's Rent; Based on credit
(Refundable at end of lease period)
Pet Policy: Cats Only! *$300 non refundable pet deposit
NON-SMOKING Property
Application Procedure:
- Apply Online at www.luvanex.com
- Fax in last 2 paystubs, drivers license and current lease to 980.225.0324
- $50 Non Refundable Application Fee Per Individual over the age of 18years
- Lease period: 12 to 24 months fixed term lease with renew options
- All Applicants subject to a Background + Credit Check, Rental History & Employment Verification
.
To view this property, please Call Luvanex Realty Group
Office line - 980.224.9404
Mobile - 678.439.6013
Address: 13462 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Luvanex Realty Group
660 Westinghouse Blvd
Suite 103
Charlotte, NC 28273
No Dogs Allowed
