13462 Calloway Glen Dr

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed

Price - $1,100/month

Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath

City Charlotte, NC



Spacious 1350 sq ft Townhome available for rent



You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse!



Built in 2008, this property features beautiful laminate flooring on the first floor, then cozy carpet all through the stairs, hallway & bedrooms. Both bedrooms provide ample space with an expansive master! 2nd Floor Laundry.

Minutes away from the new outlet mall, gyms, banks, major roads & grocery stores...



Perfect for couples, small growing families, retired citizens or spinsters/bachelors - this property won't last long! Call today to schedule a viewing.



Other Notable Highlights:

*Automated Fireplace (with remote control)

**Open Backyard! Perfect for bbq cook-outs & family dinners

***Extremely low maintenance - HOA maintains lawn, pool & other outdoor amenities and common areas all through the year.



Schools near this property:

- Rivergate Elementary

- SouthWest Middle School

- Olympic Renaissance High School



Terms:

Security Deposit: One Month's Rent; Based on credit

(Refundable at end of lease period)

Pet Policy: Cats Only! *$300 non refundable pet deposit

NON-SMOKING Property



Application Procedure:

- Apply Online at www.luvanex.com

- Fax in last 2 paystubs, drivers license and current lease to 980.225.0324

- $50 Non Refundable Application Fee Per Individual over the age of 18years

- Lease period: 12 to 24 months fixed term lease with renew options

- All Applicants subject to a Background + Credit Check, Rental History & Employment Verification

.



To view this property, please Call Luvanex Realty Group

Office line - 980.224.9404

Mobile - 678.439.6013



Address: 13462 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273



Luvanex Realty Group

660 Westinghouse Blvd

Suite 103

Charlotte, NC 28273



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3714109)