All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13421 Stones Landing Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13421 Stones Landing Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

13421 Stones Landing Street

13421 Stones Landing Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13421 Stones Landing Street, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13421 Stones Landing Street have any available units?
13421 Stones Landing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13421 Stones Landing Street currently offering any rent specials?
13421 Stones Landing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13421 Stones Landing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13421 Stones Landing Street is pet friendly.
Does 13421 Stones Landing Street offer parking?
Yes, 13421 Stones Landing Street offers parking.
Does 13421 Stones Landing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13421 Stones Landing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13421 Stones Landing Street have a pool?
Yes, 13421 Stones Landing Street has a pool.
Does 13421 Stones Landing Street have accessible units?
No, 13421 Stones Landing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13421 Stones Landing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13421 Stones Landing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13421 Stones Landing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13421 Stones Landing Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte