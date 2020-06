Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking pool volleyball court

Townhouse For Rent - Immaculate 2 Bedroom/2 Bath townhome in a great community/location. Open floor plan,gas fireplace, dining area and breakfast bar. Laundry area to accommodate full size washer and dryer. Spacious loft overlooking the two story living room to use as you please. One bedroom on each level. Each bedroom has a bathroom attached. Community pool, fitness center and volleyball court. Unit has two parking spots. Available now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4675990)