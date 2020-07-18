All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1337 Cavendish Court

1337 Cavendish Court · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Cavendish Court, Charlotte, NC 28211
Providence Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Updated 4/3 Split Level in Providence Park w/ Fenced Yard - Updated 4 bed/3 full bath split level in Providence Park/Cotswold area with fenced in back yard oasis! Well kept landscaping included in the rental rate. This home features hardwoods throughout the main living area, huge recreation room downstairs with beautiful built-ins, separate bed & full bath on lower level for guests, and a spacious patio + screened-in back porch perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features double closets & en suite bath. The little things matter too! - fresh paint, plantation shutters, skylights, original Dentil crown molding, and new refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, & gas water heater. The backyard is the best part! Deck overlooks lush, private landscaping. Huge carport attached to workshop/storage room with lots of driveway parking. This one is move-in ready & will go quickly!
3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BUAfaFtGvTT

(RLNE5894102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

