1337 Cavendish Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking

Updated 4/3 Split Level in Providence Park w/ Fenced Yard - Updated 4 bed/3 full bath split level in Providence Park/Cotswold area with fenced in back yard oasis! Well kept landscaping included in the rental rate. This home features hardwoods throughout the main living area, huge recreation room downstairs with beautiful built-ins, separate bed & full bath on lower level for guests, and a spacious patio + screened-in back porch perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features double closets & en suite bath. The little things matter too! - fresh paint, plantation shutters, skylights, original Dentil crown molding, and new refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, & gas water heater. The backyard is the best part! Deck overlooks lush, private landscaping. Huge carport attached to workshop/storage room with lots of driveway parking. This one is move-in ready & will go quickly!

3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BUAfaFtGvTT



(RLNE5894102)