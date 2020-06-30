13316 Calloway Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Immaculate 2 bedroom and 2 and a half bath town home within a short distance to River Gate shopping and Walker Branch Greenway. Enjoy entertaining in this stunning home complete with newer floors and newer paint! All appliances included (washer/dryer too!) and looks great. Fenced Backyard is great for pets and relaxing. Community features a great outdoor pool and close proximity to 77 and 485 as well as shopping, dining, entertaining, etc. Home has two ensuite bedrooms and outside storage. Only seconds to Lake Wylie and Carowinds. TAKE A LOOK TODAY!