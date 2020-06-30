All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13316 Calloway Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13316 Calloway Glen Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

13316 Calloway Glen Drive

13316 Calloway Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkshire
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13316 Calloway Glen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Immaculate 2 bedroom and 2 and a half bath town home within a short distance to River Gate shopping and Walker Branch Greenway. Enjoy entertaining in this stunning home complete with newer floors and newer paint! All appliances included (washer/dryer too!) and looks great. Fenced Backyard is great for pets and relaxing. Community features a great outdoor pool and close proximity to 77 and 485 as well as shopping, dining, entertaining, etc. Home has two ensuite bedrooms and outside storage. Only seconds to Lake Wylie and Carowinds. TAKE A LOOK TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Calloway Glen Drive have any available units?
13316 Calloway Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 13316 Calloway Glen Drive have?
Some of 13316 Calloway Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 Calloway Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Calloway Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Calloway Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13316 Calloway Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13316 Calloway Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 13316 Calloway Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13316 Calloway Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13316 Calloway Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Calloway Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13316 Calloway Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 13316 Calloway Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 13316 Calloway Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Calloway Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13316 Calloway Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte