All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 13223 Planters Row Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
13223 Planters Row Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:25 AM

13223 Planters Row Drive

13223 Planters Row Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13223 Planters Row Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 4/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13223 Planters Row Drive have any available units?
13223 Planters Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13223 Planters Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13223 Planters Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13223 Planters Row Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13223 Planters Row Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13223 Planters Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13223 Planters Row Drive offers parking.
Does 13223 Planters Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13223 Planters Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13223 Planters Row Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13223 Planters Row Drive has a pool.
Does 13223 Planters Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 13223 Planters Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13223 Planters Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13223 Planters Row Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13223 Planters Row Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13223 Planters Row Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte