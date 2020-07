Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom / 2 bath ranch home now available for rent! This home offers a nice open floorplan with great flow from the kitchen to the dining area and living room! The master suite offers a huge walk-in closet! Fresh paint, beautiful new kitchen countertops, new washer and dryer, and new HVAC unit! Washer and Dryer to be delivered by end of week and then doors will be put back on for the laundry closet. Don't forget to check out our 3D video of the home!