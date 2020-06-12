1321 Pinecrest Avenue

Amenities

This adorable little ranch offers amazing curb appeal with brick accents and dormers—and an outstanding location near Plaza Midwood! This home is fully up-to-date but retains all of its 1940's charm! Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout much of the home. The family room is punctuated by a fireplace accented with an ornate mantle. Upgraded lighting and chair-rail define the dining area. A cozy nook with built-in desk is the perfect space for a tiny home office or command center. Cooks will love this gorgeously upgraded kitchen complete with subway tile backsplash, granite counters, modern white cabinetry and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package. Each bedroom features great closet space! The bathroom is fully up-to-date and features an upgraded vanity and a tiled tub surround. Breakfast nook table and dining room furniture to stay for tenant use. Close to all the excitement in Noda and Plaza Midwood. Only 10 minutes to Uptown and 20 minutes to UNCC!