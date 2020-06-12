All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 Pinecrest Avenue

1321 Pinecrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Pinecrest Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This adorable little ranch offers amazing curb appeal with brick accents and dormers—and an outstanding location near Plaza Midwood! This home is fully up-to-date but retains all of its 1940's charm! Beautiful hardwood floors run throughout much of the home. The family room is punctuated by a fireplace accented with an ornate mantle. Upgraded lighting and chair-rail define the dining area. A cozy nook with built-in desk is the perfect space for a tiny home office or command center. Cooks will love this gorgeously upgraded kitchen complete with subway tile backsplash, granite counters, modern white cabinetry and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package. Each bedroom features great closet space! The bathroom is fully up-to-date and features an upgraded vanity and a tiled tub surround. Breakfast nook table and dining room furniture to stay for tenant use. Close to all the excitement in Noda and Plaza Midwood. Only 10 minutes to Uptown and 20 minutes to UNCC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Pinecrest Avenue have any available units?
1321 Pinecrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Pinecrest Avenue have?
Some of 1321 Pinecrest Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Pinecrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Pinecrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Pinecrest Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Pinecrest Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1321 Pinecrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Pinecrest Avenue offers parking.
Does 1321 Pinecrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Pinecrest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Pinecrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1321 Pinecrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Pinecrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1321 Pinecrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Pinecrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Pinecrest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
