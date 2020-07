Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

This is a lovely 3 bedroom,2 1/2 bathroom home. Master bedroom has its own bath. It sits on a good sized lot with a carport. Two driveways. Hardwood floors upstairs. It features a finished basement with a bar and wall mount for a TV. There is a storage unit for the tenant. Move in ready. One month's rent as deposit. $60 per adult application fee. No Evictions.