All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1319 Maple Shade Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1319 Maple Shade Lane
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

1319 Maple Shade Lane

1319 Maple Shade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Sardis Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1319 Maple Shade Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**SPECIAL: 1 Month Free Call for Detail.** Like new 3 story townhouse in great, convenient location within walking distance to the MoRa corridor & its' great selection of retail shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, movies & the Uptown bus line. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the 1st & 2nd floors. 1st floor consists of a foyer, fully equipped KIT that features SS appliances, breakfast bar that looks into open living room, half bathroom & access to garage. 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring & full bath w/tile floors. The walk out lower level is ideal as a master suite w/new carpet, large double closet & private bathroom w/walk in shower. The laundry/utility room has washer/dryer included & another large closet are located on lower level. Private enclosed patio located off the master bedroom & deck w/views of mature trees located off living room both great for relaxing or entertaining. Full use of the community pool also included. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or www.PrismPD.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Maple Shade Lane have any available units?
1319 Maple Shade Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 Maple Shade Lane have?
Some of 1319 Maple Shade Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Maple Shade Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Maple Shade Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Maple Shade Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1319 Maple Shade Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1319 Maple Shade Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Maple Shade Lane offers parking.
Does 1319 Maple Shade Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 Maple Shade Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Maple Shade Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1319 Maple Shade Lane has a pool.
Does 1319 Maple Shade Lane have accessible units?
No, 1319 Maple Shade Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Maple Shade Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 Maple Shade Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Midwood Station
2013 Central Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte