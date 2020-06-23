1319 Maple Shade Lane

Amenities

**SPECIAL: 1 Month Free Call for Detail.** Like new 3 story townhouse in great, convenient location within walking distance to the MoRa corridor & its' great selection of retail shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, movies & the Uptown bus line. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the 1st & 2nd floors. 1st floor consists of a foyer, fully equipped KIT that features SS appliances, breakfast bar that looks into open living room, half bathroom & access to garage. 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring & full bath w/tile floors. The walk out lower level is ideal as a master suite w/new carpet, large double closet & private bathroom w/walk in shower. The laundry/utility room has washer/dryer included & another large closet are located on lower level. Private enclosed patio located off the master bedroom & deck w/views of mature trees located off living room both great for relaxing or entertaining. Full use of the community pool also included. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or www.PrismPD.com.