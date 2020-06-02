All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1313 North McDowell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1313 North McDowell Street
Last updated July 13 2019 at 4:19 PM

1313 North McDowell Street

1313 North Mcdowell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1313 North Mcdowell Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Limited time offer, expires 8/15/2019. Move-in by or before August 15, 2019 and receive a total amount of $150 off your rent (see Ad for further details).

Property will be shown via Open House Showing. Text or email with your contact information along with the property address you are interested and you will be added to contact list for Open Showing Date. Nice, clean, affordably priced home in trendy area right in all the action and amenities of Uptown and NODA.

Definitely worth a look. DON'T WAIT. ACT NOW BEFORE IT'S GONE!

Available by or before August 10, 2019

This Home Offers:
*Spacious Bungalow
*Updated Kitchen with Euro-style cabinets
*Updated Bathroom with Decorative Tile Surround and New Fixtures
*Beautiful Original Hardwood Floors Throughout
*Front Sitting Porch
*2 Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space
*Ceiling Fans
*Laundry room
*Central Heat and AC
*Double Pane Windows
*Private Manageable Yard
*Minutes to Uptown, NODA, Dilworth and all the great restaurants and activities.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: West Charlotte High School - Byers Middle School - Byers Elementary School (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $995 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 North McDowell Street have any available units?
1313 North McDowell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 North McDowell Street have?
Some of 1313 North McDowell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 North McDowell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 North McDowell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 North McDowell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 North McDowell Street is pet friendly.
Does 1313 North McDowell Street offer parking?
No, 1313 North McDowell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1313 North McDowell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 North McDowell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 North McDowell Street have a pool?
No, 1313 North McDowell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 North McDowell Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 North McDowell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 North McDowell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 North McDowell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte