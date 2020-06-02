1313 North McDowell Street

Amenities

Property will be shown via Open House Showing. Text or email with your contact information along with the property address you are interested and you will be added to contact list for Open Showing Date. Nice, clean, affordably priced home in trendy area right in all the action and amenities of Uptown and NODA.



This Home Offers:

*Spacious Bungalow

*Updated Kitchen with Euro-style cabinets

*Updated Bathroom with Decorative Tile Surround and New Fixtures

*Beautiful Original Hardwood Floors Throughout

*Front Sitting Porch

*2 Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space

*Ceiling Fans

*Laundry room

*Central Heat and AC

*Double Pane Windows

*Private Manageable Yard

*Minutes to Uptown, NODA, Dilworth and all the great restaurants and activities.



According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: West Charlotte High School - Byers Middle School - Byers Elementary School (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Move-in special Details: Maximum of $50 off monthly Rental amount (up to a maximum of $150 total, spread out over three consecutive month period). Discounted rental amount is quoted in Ad. Actual Rent is $995 after three months. Minimum 2 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $995 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.