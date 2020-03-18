All apartments in Charlotte
1308 Camp Greene Street

1308 Camp Greene St · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Camp Greene St, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Your house hunting decision has just gotten easier! This adorable home has been remodeled to appeal to all who are looking for a quality house to make their home. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen includes an appliance package and granite counter tops. You will find plenty of wood stained cabinetry so make sure that you pack all of your dinnerware. The bedrooms feature wood style flooring which will complement any style of furnishings so decorating this lovely home will be a breeze. In addition to all this, this home is in move in ready condition. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call the address at 1308 Camp Greene Street, in Charlotte, your next home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have any available units?
1308 Camp Greene Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Camp Greene Street have?
Some of 1308 Camp Greene Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Camp Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Camp Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Camp Greene Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Camp Greene Street is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street offer parking?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have a pool?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Camp Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Camp Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
