Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Your house hunting decision has just gotten easier! This adorable home has been remodeled to appeal to all who are looking for a quality house to make their home. Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. The updated kitchen includes an appliance package and granite counter tops. You will find plenty of wood stained cabinetry so make sure that you pack all of your dinnerware. The bedrooms feature wood style flooring which will complement any style of furnishings so decorating this lovely home will be a breeze. In addition to all this, this home is in move in ready condition. We invite you to apply online, at www.msrenewal.com, so you can call the address at 1308 Camp Greene Street, in Charlotte, your next home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.