1305 Harrill Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

NoDa/Belmont/Plaza Midwood/Downtown! This adorable cottage is located in the middle of it all. Newly Renovated and Move In Ready- 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large back yard, hardwood floors, washer and dryer included and much more. Located in the historic Belmont neighborhood which is surrounded by Plaza Midwood, NoDa and Uptown Charlotte.. Minutes from nightlife, parks, restaurants and shopping.

Agent Remarks: House is vacant and ready to show. Lockbox on the front door with 4 digit code. (given in showing time)