Charlotte, NC
1305 Harrill Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

1305 Harrill Street

Location

1305 Harrill Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
NoDa/Belmont/Plaza Midwood/Downtown! This adorable cottage is located in the middle of it all. Newly Renovated and Move In Ready- 3 bedrooms 2 full baths, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large back yard, hardwood floors, washer and dryer included and much more. Located in the historic Belmont neighborhood which is surrounded by Plaza Midwood, NoDa and Uptown Charlotte.. Minutes from nightlife, parks, restaurants and shopping.
Agent Remarks: House is vacant and ready to show. Lockbox on the front door with 4 digit code. (given in showing time)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Harrill Street have any available units?
1305 Harrill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Harrill Street have?
Some of 1305 Harrill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Harrill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Harrill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Harrill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Harrill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1305 Harrill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Harrill Street offers parking.
Does 1305 Harrill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 Harrill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Harrill Street have a pool?
No, 1305 Harrill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Harrill Street have accessible units?
No, 1305 Harrill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Harrill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Harrill Street has units with dishwashers.
