13016 Rothe House Road

Amenities

pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable Coventry community, is the perfect fit you have been looking for. It is ready for immediate occupancy, and is move-in ready. You are minutes away from Rivergate Shopping Center, Carowinds, major interstates, The SC border, and only 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.