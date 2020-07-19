All apartments in Charlotte
13016 Rothe House Road
13016 Rothe House Road

13016 Rothe House Road · No Longer Available
Location

13016 Rothe House Road, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable Coventry community, is the perfect fit you have been looking for. It is ready for immediate occupancy, and is move-in ready. You are minutes away from Rivergate Shopping Center, Carowinds, major interstates, The SC border, and only 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13016 Rothe House Road have any available units?
13016 Rothe House Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 13016 Rothe House Road currently offering any rent specials?
13016 Rothe House Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13016 Rothe House Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13016 Rothe House Road is pet friendly.
Does 13016 Rothe House Road offer parking?
No, 13016 Rothe House Road does not offer parking.
Does 13016 Rothe House Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13016 Rothe House Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13016 Rothe House Road have a pool?
No, 13016 Rothe House Road does not have a pool.
Does 13016 Rothe House Road have accessible units?
No, 13016 Rothe House Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13016 Rothe House Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13016 Rothe House Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13016 Rothe House Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13016 Rothe House Road does not have units with air conditioning.
