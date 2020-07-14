12917 Tahoe Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available now is the beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home with loft and 2-car garage in the desirable Steele Creek area of Charlotte. This home has plenty of space with over 2200 sq. ft. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen has a ton of counter and cabinet space and is open to the living and dining rooms. There is a half bath on the main level. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is spacious and has a huge walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a vanity area, garden tub and separate shower. The guest bedrooms are a nice size with good closet space. This level also has an open loft that would make a great office or second living area. There is a large laundry room on this floor as well. The back yard has a large patio space and gazebo. There is a small grass area in this easy to maintain, fenced-in yard. This is a great home in a fantastic location, so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit with a minimum 620 credit score and positive rental history required. One small pet may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. The home is available for move in around December 7th at only $1595/month. Call now to schedule a showing.