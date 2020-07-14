All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

12917 Tahoe Drive

12917 Tahoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12917 Tahoe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available now is the beautiful 3BR/2.5BA home with loft and 2-car garage in the desirable Steele Creek area of Charlotte. This home has plenty of space with over 2200 sq. ft. This open floor plan is great for entertaining. The large eat-in kitchen has a ton of counter and cabinet space and is open to the living and dining rooms. There is a half bath on the main level. All bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is spacious and has a huge walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a vanity area, garden tub and separate shower. The guest bedrooms are a nice size with good closet space. This level also has an open loft that would make a great office or second living area. There is a large laundry room on this floor as well. The back yard has a large patio space and gazebo. There is a small grass area in this easy to maintain, fenced-in yard. This is a great home in a fantastic location, so it will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking/non-vaping home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit with a minimum 620 credit score and positive rental history required. One small pet may be allowed with owner approval and a $200 non-refundable pet fee. The home is available for move in around December 7th at only $1595/month. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12917 Tahoe Drive have any available units?
12917 Tahoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12917 Tahoe Drive have?
Some of 12917 Tahoe Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12917 Tahoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12917 Tahoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12917 Tahoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12917 Tahoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12917 Tahoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12917 Tahoe Drive offers parking.
Does 12917 Tahoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12917 Tahoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12917 Tahoe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12917 Tahoe Drive has a pool.
Does 12917 Tahoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 12917 Tahoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12917 Tahoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12917 Tahoe Drive has units with dishwashers.
