12915 Deaton Hill Dr.

Amenities

FEATURED PROPERTY - MUST SEE!!!!

Lovely two-story home tucked in the the University/Highland Creek area!



A warm, inviting front porch welcomes family and friends. The spacious great room features a gas fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. The fully-equipped kitchen is efficient and leads into the dining area. A half-bath completes the main level.



Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.



Enjoy fresh air and sunshine on your back patio, while admiring the large back yard.



Pets conditional.



Easy access to I-485 and I-85 for shopping, dining, and entertainment!



See for yourself if this is your next home...give us a call at 888-372-7528 today!!!