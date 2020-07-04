All apartments in Charlotte
Location

12915 Deaton Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FEATURED PROPERTY - MUST SEE!!!!
Lovely two-story home tucked in the the University/Highland Creek area!

A warm, inviting front porch welcomes family and friends. The spacious great room features a gas fireplace and is perfect for entertaining. The fully-equipped kitchen is efficient and leads into the dining area. A half-bath completes the main level.

Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Enjoy fresh air and sunshine on your back patio, while admiring the large back yard.

Pets conditional.

Easy access to I-485 and I-85 for shopping, dining, and entertainment!

See for yourself if this is your next home...give us a call at 888-372-7528 today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. have any available units?
12915 Deaton Hill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12915 Deaton Hill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. offer parking?
No, 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. have a pool?
No, 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12915 Deaton Hill Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

