12804 Planters Row Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Welcome to Planters Walk in the Popular Steele Creek Area of Charlotte! This Charming One Story, Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Features a Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, and Gas Log Fireplace. The Spacious Master Suite is On One End Of The House, With the Additional Two Bedrooms On The Opposite Side. The Large Fenced-In Back Yard, and Two Car Attached Garage Complete This Home! Neighborhood Amenities Include a Pool and Playground. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy!