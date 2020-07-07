All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12804 Planters Row Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12804 Planters Row Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

12804 Planters Row Drive

12804 Planters Row Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Steele Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12804 Planters Row Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to Planters Walk in the Popular Steele Creek Area of Charlotte! This Charming One Story, Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home Features a Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, and Gas Log Fireplace. The Spacious Master Suite is On One End Of The House, With the Additional Two Bedrooms On The Opposite Side. The Large Fenced-In Back Yard, and Two Car Attached Garage Complete This Home! Neighborhood Amenities Include a Pool and Playground. No Pets or Smoking Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12804 Planters Row Drive have any available units?
12804 Planters Row Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12804 Planters Row Drive have?
Some of 12804 Planters Row Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12804 Planters Row Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12804 Planters Row Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12804 Planters Row Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12804 Planters Row Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12804 Planters Row Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12804 Planters Row Drive offers parking.
Does 12804 Planters Row Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12804 Planters Row Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12804 Planters Row Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12804 Planters Row Drive has a pool.
Does 12804 Planters Row Drive have accessible units?
No, 12804 Planters Row Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12804 Planters Row Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12804 Planters Row Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte