128 Woodlynn Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLICATION RECEIVED. This one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom all brick home in quiet Coulwood Hills neighborhood is move in ready. Featuring all new paint inside, original hardwood flooring, new HVAC unit, new electrical panel, and large private fenced in backyard on a half-acre lot. Location is very convenient to Uptown, Charlotte-Douglas Airport, US White Water Center, Mountain Island Lake public water access, and I-485. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.