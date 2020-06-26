All apartments in Charlotte
128 Woodlynn Dr
128 Woodlynn Dr

128 Woodlynn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 Woodlynn Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. This one story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom all brick home in quiet Coulwood Hills neighborhood is move in ready. Featuring all new paint inside, original hardwood flooring, new HVAC unit, new electrical panel, and large private fenced in backyard on a half-acre lot. Location is very convenient to Uptown, Charlotte-Douglas Airport, US White Water Center, Mountain Island Lake public water access, and I-485. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Rental application available online at www.pmicharlotte.com. Non-refundable $55 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Woodlynn Dr have any available units?
128 Woodlynn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Woodlynn Dr have?
Some of 128 Woodlynn Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Woodlynn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
128 Woodlynn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Woodlynn Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Woodlynn Dr is pet friendly.
Does 128 Woodlynn Dr offer parking?
Yes, 128 Woodlynn Dr offers parking.
Does 128 Woodlynn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Woodlynn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Woodlynn Dr have a pool?
No, 128 Woodlynn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 128 Woodlynn Dr have accessible units?
No, 128 Woodlynn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Woodlynn Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Woodlynn Dr has units with dishwashers.
