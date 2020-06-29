128 Kensett Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mid-century brick ranch style home!



This property is situated on a beautiful, secluded flat lot that covers 1/2 acre!



Vintage hardwood flooring sits throughout the home. Every room in this home shines as natural light pours in. Enjoy sitting around the natural wood-burning fireplace during the winter months. Whereas, warmer seasons can be spent on the back porch. The porch is surrounded by glass and provides the perfect spot to enjoy the sun!



Situated near I-485, shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away.



Pets conditional.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**