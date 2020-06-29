All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 128 Kensett Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
128 Kensett Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:58 AM

128 Kensett Ave

128 Kensett Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

128 Kensett Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom mid-century brick ranch style home!

This property is situated on a beautiful, secluded flat lot that covers 1/2 acre!

Vintage hardwood flooring sits throughout the home. Every room in this home shines as natural light pours in. Enjoy sitting around the natural wood-burning fireplace during the winter months. Whereas, warmer seasons can be spent on the back porch. The porch is surrounded by glass and provides the perfect spot to enjoy the sun!

Situated near I-485, shopping, dining and entertainment are just minutes away.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Kensett Ave have any available units?
128 Kensett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Kensett Ave have?
Some of 128 Kensett Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Kensett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 Kensett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Kensett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Kensett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 128 Kensett Ave offer parking?
No, 128 Kensett Ave does not offer parking.
Does 128 Kensett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Kensett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Kensett Ave have a pool?
No, 128 Kensett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 Kensett Ave have accessible units?
No, 128 Kensett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Kensett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Kensett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte