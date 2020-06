Amenities

Like New! Meticulously Cared For 2 BR/2.5 BA South Charlotte Townhome End Unit near I-485 and I-77. Kitchen has all stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, modern chandelier, wood floors, & custom wooden cabinets. 2 Master Suites Upstairs with upgraded tile flooring and newer carpet & paint. Patio in back with storage unit. All electric unit with water & lawn care covered in the rent. Available now!