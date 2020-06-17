All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like
127 Tryon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
127 Tryon Street
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:02 PM

127 Tryon Street

127 North Tryon Street · (704) 776-5007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

127 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
garage
google fiber
media room
Newly renovated and completely sanitized condo at the historic Ivey's building in the heart of uptown Charlotte at the corner of 5th and Tryon Street. Brand new kitchen cabinets, Granite counter top, Backsplash, all new faucets, new carpets, New fireplace as well as new LED light fixtures. Fresh coat of Paint all over.

The complex is home to high-end boutique hotel, 5the church and Sophia's lounge on the first and second floors. The top four floors are residential condos. Building amenities include 24-hour security / doorman, gym, room service from 5Church, Google Fiber available, secured indoor parking, among others. Easily walk to all uptown events and attractions (Panthers, Hornets, Knights, theaters, parks, etc.).

Renters insurance required. Part of parking garage allows residents and guests to park from 5pm-7am M-F and all weekend at no extra cost

Non refundable $300 HOA move in fee, refundable 500 HOA and $300 dog fee payable to HOA upon move-in. pet fee 65/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 65
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 127 Tryon Street have any available units?
127 Tryon Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Tryon Street have?
Some of 127 Tryon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Tryon Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 Tryon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Tryon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Tryon Street is pet friendly.
Does 127 Tryon Street offer parking?
Yes, 127 Tryon Street does offer parking.
Does 127 Tryon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Tryon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Tryon Street have a pool?
No, 127 Tryon Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 Tryon Street have accessible units?
No, 127 Tryon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Tryon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Tryon Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast ForestUniversity City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowneHidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of CharlotteJohnson & Wales University-Charlotte