127 Tryon Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking garage google fiber media room

Newly renovated and completely sanitized condo at the historic Ivey's building in the heart of uptown Charlotte at the corner of 5th and Tryon Street. Brand new kitchen cabinets, Granite counter top, Backsplash, all new faucets, new carpets, New fireplace as well as new LED light fixtures. Fresh coat of Paint all over.



The complex is home to high-end boutique hotel, 5the church and Sophia's lounge on the first and second floors. The top four floors are residential condos. Building amenities include 24-hour security / doorman, gym, room service from 5Church, Google Fiber available, secured indoor parking, among others. Easily walk to all uptown events and attractions (Panthers, Hornets, Knights, theaters, parks, etc.).



Renters insurance required. Part of parking garage allows residents and guests to park from 5pm-7am M-F and all weekend at no extra cost



Non refundable $300 HOA move in fee, refundable 500 HOA and $300 dog fee payable to HOA upon move-in. pet fee 65/month