127 Summit Avenue

RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER, INTERNET AND CABLE! Unit on third floor. This unit has front and rear balconies. All appliances, granite counter tops and includes washer & dryer. Two bedrooms plus large office with built-in cabinetry. Walking distance to restaurants along with the new trolley line. Breakfast bar with 3 stools also included. Small dining table and chairs included but can be removed if necessary. Walking distance to Panthers stadium, dog park, greenway and breweries. Unobstructed View of Uptown Skyline. Common area patio and grill to entertain friends. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.