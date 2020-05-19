All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 127 Summit Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
127 Summit Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

127 Summit Avenue

127 South Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

127 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
bbq/grill
internet access
RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER, INTERNET AND CABLE! Unit on third floor. This unit has front and rear balconies. All appliances, granite counter tops and includes washer & dryer. Two bedrooms plus large office with built-in cabinetry. Walking distance to restaurants along with the new trolley line. Breakfast bar with 3 stools also included. Small dining table and chairs included but can be removed if necessary. Walking distance to Panthers stadium, dog park, greenway and breweries. Unobstructed View of Uptown Skyline. Common area patio and grill to entertain friends. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Summit Avenue have any available units?
127 Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Summit Avenue have?
Some of 127 Summit Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Summit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 127 Summit Avenue offer parking?
No, 127 Summit Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 127 Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 Summit Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte