12504 Chesley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

Desirable Providence Pointe in Ballantyne, Executive Home with 4BR 3.5BA plus Media Room, Hardwoods in Formal Dining, Formal Living, Family Room, Kitchen & Breakfast Rooms. 2 Story Family Room with Gas Logs, Gourmet kitchen, Panty; 1st Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Master up with two sinks, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-in Closet. All new SS Kitchen Appliances, Ceiling fans,Ceramic tile floors in Baths, NEW CARPET in All Bedrooms & upstairs hall & Media Room. Custom Draperies, Faux Blinds, Custom lighting, Front Load Washer & Dryer, Flat Screen TV & Gas Grill included. Fenced Back Yard, 2 Car Garage, Excellent Schools, Providence Pointe has Pool, Club House, Tennis Court & Playground. Near Shopping, Restaurants, Churches & Ballantyne Offices.