12504 Chesley Drive

12504 Chesley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12504 Chesley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Desirable Providence Pointe in Ballantyne, Executive Home with 4BR 3.5BA plus Media Room, Hardwoods in Formal Dining, Formal Living, Family Room, Kitchen & Breakfast Rooms. 2 Story Family Room with Gas Logs, Gourmet kitchen, Panty; 1st Floor Bedroom with Full Bath. Master up with two sinks, Soaking Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-in Closet. All new SS Kitchen Appliances, Ceiling fans,Ceramic tile floors in Baths, NEW CARPET in All Bedrooms & upstairs hall & Media Room. Custom Draperies, Faux Blinds, Custom lighting, Front Load Washer & Dryer, Flat Screen TV & Gas Grill included. Fenced Back Yard, 2 Car Garage, Excellent Schools, Providence Pointe has Pool, Club House, Tennis Court & Playground. Near Shopping, Restaurants, Churches & Ballantyne Offices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12504 Chesley Drive have any available units?
12504 Chesley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12504 Chesley Drive have?
Some of 12504 Chesley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12504 Chesley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12504 Chesley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12504 Chesley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12504 Chesley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12504 Chesley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12504 Chesley Drive offers parking.
Does 12504 Chesley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12504 Chesley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12504 Chesley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12504 Chesley Drive has a pool.
Does 12504 Chesley Drive have accessible units?
No, 12504 Chesley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12504 Chesley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12504 Chesley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

