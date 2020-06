Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a must-see home near the heart of Plaza Midwood. Traditional hardwood flooring throughout, grand kitchen area furnished with granite countertops and perfect for large gatherings. Warm welcoming back yard and porch area to host events as well as a workshop space in the basement that includes laundry a washer and dryer. A must see it before it is gone!