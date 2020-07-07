Amenities

granite counters garage furnished

1247 Badger Court - Pack your bag and move right in! Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with contemporary furnishings, granite countertops, gorgeous view of the city, and live in Charlotte's hottest neighborhood! Private entrance to a completely separate living quarters over the detached garage. Electricity, water, trash and basic cable is included in the rent. Brightwalk is minutes from Uptown, the Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End & Heist Brewery are within walking distance. This is a great opportunity and won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5182262)