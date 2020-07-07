All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

1247 Badger Court

1247 Badger Court · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Badger Court, Charlotte, NC 28206
Double Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1247 Badger Court - Pack your bag and move right in! Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath rental with contemporary furnishings, granite countertops, gorgeous view of the city, and live in Charlotte's hottest neighborhood! Private entrance to a completely separate living quarters over the detached garage. Electricity, water, trash and basic cable is included in the rent. Brightwalk is minutes from Uptown, the Music Factory, Plaza Midwood and NoDa. Camp North End & Heist Brewery are within walking distance. This is a great opportunity and won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 Badger Court have any available units?
1247 Badger Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1247 Badger Court currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Badger Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 Badger Court pet-friendly?
No, 1247 Badger Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1247 Badger Court offer parking?
Yes, 1247 Badger Court offers parking.
Does 1247 Badger Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 Badger Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 Badger Court have a pool?
No, 1247 Badger Court does not have a pool.
Does 1247 Badger Court have accessible units?
No, 1247 Badger Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 Badger Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 Badger Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 Badger Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 Badger Court does not have units with air conditioning.

