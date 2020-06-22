All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

12418 Tolland Lane

12418 Tolland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12418 Tolland Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous Colonial in Audrey Kell/Ballantyne For Immediate Lease! - 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths ample space for everyone. Updated kitchen with neutral grey and white colors with granite counters, and white subway tile backsplash. Open floor plan. Stunning hardwoods on the main level and new carpet/fresh paint upstairs.The back yard is private with large deck. Back yard is fenced! 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Easy access to I-485, shopping, dining, and entertainment!

(RLNE4292690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12418 Tolland Lane have any available units?
12418 Tolland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12418 Tolland Lane have?
Some of 12418 Tolland Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12418 Tolland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12418 Tolland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12418 Tolland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12418 Tolland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12418 Tolland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12418 Tolland Lane does offer parking.
Does 12418 Tolland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12418 Tolland Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12418 Tolland Lane have a pool?
No, 12418 Tolland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12418 Tolland Lane have accessible units?
No, 12418 Tolland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12418 Tolland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12418 Tolland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
