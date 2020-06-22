12418 Tolland Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Colonial in Audrey Kell/Ballantyne For Immediate Lease! - 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths ample space for everyone. Updated kitchen with neutral grey and white colors with granite counters, and white subway tile backsplash. Open floor plan. Stunning hardwoods on the main level and new carpet/fresh paint upstairs.The back yard is private with large deck. Back yard is fenced! 2 car garage. Washer and dryer included. Easy access to I-485, shopping, dining, and entertainment!



(RLNE4292690)