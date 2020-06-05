123 S Summit Ave

Amenities

Executive Uptown condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with beautiful view of the uptown skyline. Secured entry building with 2 different entry points. Sweet, real hardwoods in living area, granite counter tops in kitchen along with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area, Uptown view off 1 of 2 separate balconies. Private parking spot near rear entry door. Walk to greenway, trolley runs right thru neighborhood, just minutes to everything Uptown Charlotte has to offer ! - Nightlife, Work, Panthers, Hornets, Knights. Easy access to all interstates. Landscaping, trash removal, water, washer and dryer included. No Pets.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).