All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 123 S Summit Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
123 S Summit Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

123 S Summit Ave

123 South Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

123 South Summit Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Executive Uptown condo with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with beautiful view of the uptown skyline. Secured entry building with 2 different entry points. Sweet, real hardwoods in living area, granite counter tops in kitchen along with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area, Uptown view off 1 of 2 separate balconies. Private parking spot near rear entry door. Walk to greenway, trolley runs right thru neighborhood, just minutes to everything Uptown Charlotte has to offer ! - Nightlife, Work, Panthers, Hornets, Knights. Easy access to all interstates. Landscaping, trash removal, water, washer and dryer included. No Pets.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S Summit Ave have any available units?
123 S Summit Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 S Summit Ave have?
Some of 123 S Summit Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
123 S Summit Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S Summit Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 S Summit Ave is pet friendly.
Does 123 S Summit Ave offer parking?
Yes, 123 S Summit Ave offers parking.
Does 123 S Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 S Summit Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 123 S Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 123 S Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 123 S Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 S Summit Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte