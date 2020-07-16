12230 Savannah Garden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two-story townhome - 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Sophisticated style with the grand fireplace in the Livingroom, shining wood floors in the Dining Rm and Kitchen. 1st Floor Master Suite has a Walk-in Closet and a private bath with double vanity. End unit with fenced patio, covered porch, HOA maintained landscaping. 2 parking spaces, Club House, Pool, Fitness Center.

*Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included. NO Smoking & Pets Conditional w/ $500 NonRefundable Pet Fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.