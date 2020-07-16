All apartments in Charlotte
12230 Savannah Garden Drive
12230 Savannah Garden Drive

12230 Savannah Garden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12230 Savannah Garden Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two-story townhome - 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Sophisticated style with the grand fireplace in the Livingroom, shining wood floors in the Dining Rm and Kitchen. 1st Floor Master Suite has a Walk-in Closet and a private bath with double vanity. End unit with fenced patio, covered porch, HOA maintained landscaping. 2 parking spaces, Club House, Pool, Fitness Center.
*Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included. NO Smoking & Pets Conditional w/ $500 NonRefundable Pet Fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 Savannah Garden Drive have any available units?
12230 Savannah Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12230 Savannah Garden Drive have?
Some of 12230 Savannah Garden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 Savannah Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12230 Savannah Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 Savannah Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12230 Savannah Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12230 Savannah Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12230 Savannah Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 12230 Savannah Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12230 Savannah Garden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 Savannah Garden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12230 Savannah Garden Drive has a pool.
Does 12230 Savannah Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 12230 Savannah Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 Savannah Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12230 Savannah Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
