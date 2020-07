Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful 1.5 story with hdwd floors in dining and great room. Vaulted ceiling in great room with stone fireplace. On the second level there is a private master bedroom and loft with balcony. Wooded lot and large 2 car garage. Nice deck and above ground pool great for entertaining !Great location near Ballantyne and Pineville! Minutes from the McMullen Creek Greenway , shopping and restaurants.