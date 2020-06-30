All apartments in Charlotte
1219 Wendover Rd
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1219 Wendover Rd

1219 South Wendover Road · No Longer Available
Location

1219 South Wendover Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Wendover - Sedgewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pristine Cotswold Ranch for Lease! - Fully renovated and updated charming ranch home in Cotswold! Located on Wendover Rd the driveway is extended and provides backyard turn around. Minutes from Cotswold or Southpark. Entertainment and Dining options are plentiful! Also only about 10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Inside the home has refinished oak flooring, large living room and wet bar. Kitchen is open with modern appliances, updated counter tops and cabinetry. Sunroom is bright and provides extra living space. Bedrooms are all great size with large closets. There is also an attic for extra storage. Yard is fenced in and private. Do not miss this opportunity.

(RLNE5362858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Wendover Rd have any available units?
1219 Wendover Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Wendover Rd have?
Some of 1219 Wendover Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Wendover Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Wendover Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Wendover Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 Wendover Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1219 Wendover Rd offer parking?
No, 1219 Wendover Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Wendover Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Wendover Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Wendover Rd have a pool?
No, 1219 Wendover Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1219 Wendover Rd have accessible units?
No, 1219 Wendover Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Wendover Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Wendover Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

