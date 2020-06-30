1219 Wendover Rd

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Pristine Cotswold Ranch for Lease! - Fully renovated and updated charming ranch home in Cotswold! Located on Wendover Rd the driveway is extended and provides backyard turn around. Minutes from Cotswold or Southpark. Entertainment and Dining options are plentiful! Also only about 10 minutes to Uptown Charlotte. Inside the home has refinished oak flooring, large living room and wet bar. Kitchen is open with modern appliances, updated counter tops and cabinetry. Sunroom is bright and provides extra living space. Bedrooms are all great size with large closets. There is also an attic for extra storage. Yard is fenced in and private. Do not miss this opportunity.



(RLNE5362858)