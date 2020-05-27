All apartments in Charlotte
Location

1210 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome to Plaza Midwood and all that it offers! Centrally located right off Commonwealth Ave, 5 minutes from Uptown, walk to the heart of Plaza Midwood in minutes, or even catch the bus close by. Restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and and so much more are right there for your enjoyment. Enjoy the open layout with updated flooring and fresh paint throughout. Enclosed patio offers some landscaping potential, but also excellent privacy as well. Landlord already has a security system in place and will be available at no cost to the tenant. Property is move in ready and available right away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Green Oaks Lane have any available units?
1210 Green Oaks Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1210 Green Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Green Oaks Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Green Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Green Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1210 Green Oaks Lane offer parking?
No, 1210 Green Oaks Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Green Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Green Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Green Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 1210 Green Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Green Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1210 Green Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Green Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Green Oaks Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Green Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Green Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
