1210 Green Oaks Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Welcome to Plaza Midwood and all that it offers! Centrally located right off Commonwealth Ave, 5 minutes from Uptown, walk to the heart of Plaza Midwood in minutes, or even catch the bus close by. Restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and and so much more are right there for your enjoyment. Enjoy the open layout with updated flooring and fresh paint throughout. Enclosed patio offers some landscaping potential, but also excellent privacy as well. Landlord already has a security system in place and will be available at no cost to the tenant. Property is move in ready and available right away.