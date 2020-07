Amenities

hardwood floors carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities

Charming 3 bed 2 bath house with open floor plan. Minutes from uptown Charlotte and the Avid Music Exchange. Hardwood floors in the den. Carpets in Bedrooms. Walls are now Gray - new photos will be uploaded the beginning of July 2020.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.