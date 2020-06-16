All apartments in Charlotte
1207 Green Oaks Lane
1207 Green Oaks Lane

1207 Green Oaks Lane · (704) 493-9818
Location

1207 Green Oaks Lane, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit L · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Amenities

Location Location!!Walk to Plaza Midwood & all it has to offer! Located in popular Commonwealth neighborhood;One of Charlotte's most desirable and fastest growing areas. Welcoming you to this beautiful & spacious townhouse flowing with stunning laminate flooring. Kitchen with granite countertops, all black appliances and tons of cabinet & counter space giving all the space needed. Spacious bedrooms. Not to forget stepping out on the fenced patio just perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends/family while giving all the privacy. Walking distance to Commonwealth Market, Starbucks, Veterans Park, Harris Teeter, Bojangle's Coliseum, many restaurants, bars & Central Ave Shopping. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Green Oaks Lane have any available units?
1207 Green Oaks Lane has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Green Oaks Lane have?
Some of 1207 Green Oaks Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Green Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Green Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Green Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Green Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1207 Green Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Green Oaks Lane does offer parking.
Does 1207 Green Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Green Oaks Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Green Oaks Lane have a pool?
No, 1207 Green Oaks Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Green Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 1207 Green Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Green Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Green Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
