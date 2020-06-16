1207 Green Oaks Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location Location!!Walk to Plaza Midwood & all it has to offer! Located in popular Commonwealth neighborhood;One of Charlotte's most desirable and fastest growing areas. Welcoming you to this beautiful & spacious townhouse flowing with stunning laminate flooring. Kitchen with granite countertops, all black appliances and tons of cabinet & counter space giving all the space needed. Spacious bedrooms. Not to forget stepping out on the fenced patio just perfect for relaxation or cookout with friends/family while giving all the privacy. Walking distance to Commonwealth Market, Starbucks, Veterans Park, Harris Teeter, Bojangle's Coliseum, many restaurants, bars & Central Ave Shopping. Ready to move in.