Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

- This ranch floor plan features a bonus room with large closet up making it 4 bedrooms, master down. Open floor plan and wood flooring in foyer, living room, dining room and kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous and open. The master suite has a walk in closet and the master bath has dual sinks, an over sized tub with separate shower. Great deck the entire length of the back of the house. Minutes to 485 and University area.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5854950)