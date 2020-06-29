All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12017 Cheviott Hill Lane
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

12017 Cheviott Hill Lane

12017 Cheviott Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12017 Cheviott Hill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU - Receive a $500 gift card with a signed 12 month lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane have any available units?
12017 Cheviott Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12017 Cheviott Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12017 Cheviott Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
District South
12600 District S Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte