12015 Royal Castle Court

BEAUTIFUL home with an open floor plan in the most desirable area of Ballantyne. Boasting three large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and finished spacious garage. Ready to move in, well-kept in a quint neighborhood. Amenities include Swimming pool and walking trail around the pond. Freshly renovated home with a NEW HVAC unit, privet backyard for entertainment that backs to trees for privacy. in walking proximity to the Ballantyne Elementary, Grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. perfect blend of comfortable living, choice location, and affordability. Don't Miss it, Must See!!!!!!