Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
12015 Royal Castle Court
Last updated December 9 2019 at 12:18 PM

12015 Royal Castle Court

12015 Royal Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

12015 Royal Castle Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL home with an open floor plan in the most desirable area of Ballantyne. Boasting three large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and finished spacious garage. Ready to move in, well-kept in a quint neighborhood. Amenities include Swimming pool and walking trail around the pond. Freshly renovated home with a NEW HVAC unit, privet backyard for entertainment that backs to trees for privacy. in walking proximity to the Ballantyne Elementary, Grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. perfect blend of comfortable living, choice location, and affordability. Don't Miss it, Must See!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12015 Royal Castle Court have any available units?
12015 Royal Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 12015 Royal Castle Court have?
Some of 12015 Royal Castle Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12015 Royal Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
12015 Royal Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12015 Royal Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 12015 Royal Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 12015 Royal Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 12015 Royal Castle Court offers parking.
Does 12015 Royal Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12015 Royal Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12015 Royal Castle Court have a pool?
Yes, 12015 Royal Castle Court has a pool.
Does 12015 Royal Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 12015 Royal Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12015 Royal Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12015 Royal Castle Court has units with dishwashers.

