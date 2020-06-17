1201 Allenbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice Size Try-Level House 'FOR RENT". Home has a Large Living Room and Eat in Kitchen on Main Level, 2nd Level has 3 Bedroom w/ the Master Bedroom having private access to the Hall Bath. Lower Level has a HUGE Family Room w/ 1/2 Bath and Laundry Room. Lower Level Opens to Patio and Large Backyard. Hardwoods on Main and Upper Level. New Vinyl Tile in Kitchen, Baths and Lower Level. New Light Fixtures, New Counter Top. Clean and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. GARAGE IS ACCESSIBLE HOWEVER NOT PART OF LEASE. Garage door is new, owner prefers tenants do not open or close as owner has repaired several occasions due to tenant miss-use.

WATER IS NOT ON - please refrain from using bathrooms. Thank you for showing