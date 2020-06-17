All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 14 2019 at 10:15 PM

1201 Allenbrook Drive

1201 Allenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Allenbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westchester

Amenities

Nice Size Try-Level House 'FOR RENT". Home has a Large Living Room and Eat in Kitchen on Main Level, 2nd Level has 3 Bedroom w/ the Master Bedroom having private access to the Hall Bath. Lower Level has a HUGE Family Room w/ 1/2 Bath and Laundry Room. Lower Level Opens to Patio and Large Backyard. Hardwoods on Main and Upper Level. New Vinyl Tile in Kitchen, Baths and Lower Level. New Light Fixtures, New Counter Top. Clean and Ready for Immediate Occupancy. GARAGE IS ACCESSIBLE HOWEVER NOT PART OF LEASE. Garage door is new, owner prefers tenants do not open or close as owner has repaired several occasions due to tenant miss-use.
WATER IS NOT ON - please refrain from using bathrooms. Thank you for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Allenbrook Drive have any available units?
1201 Allenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Allenbrook Drive have?
Some of 1201 Allenbrook Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Allenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Allenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Allenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Allenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1201 Allenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Allenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Allenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Allenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Allenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Allenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Allenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Allenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Allenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Allenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
