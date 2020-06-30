All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 120 Scofield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
120 Scofield Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

120 Scofield Road

120 Scofield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Barclay Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 Scofield Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Warm and inviting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on gorgeous lot. Open floorplan with excellent flow, great for entertaining. Stunning kitchen with granite and tile countertops. Charming, peaceful and quiet backyard retreat. Outbuildings and private patio. Office or 4th bedroom on lower level. Great storage space. Washer/Dryer included.
$50 application fee per adult and $300 Binder Fee required with applications. Binder fee is refunded if Application is denied. APPLICATION & PAYMENT AT: www.ConradKlein.com/apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Scofield Road have any available units?
120 Scofield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Scofield Road have?
Some of 120 Scofield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Scofield Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 Scofield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Scofield Road pet-friendly?
No, 120 Scofield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 120 Scofield Road offer parking?
No, 120 Scofield Road does not offer parking.
Does 120 Scofield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Scofield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Scofield Road have a pool?
No, 120 Scofield Road does not have a pool.
Does 120 Scofield Road have accessible units?
No, 120 Scofield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Scofield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Scofield Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Tryon Park at Rivergate
12620 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte