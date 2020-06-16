All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11839 Kevin Henry Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11839 Kevin Henry Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11839 Kevin Henry Place

11839 Kevin Henry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne East
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11839 Kevin Henry Place, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous, Newly Renovated, 2-Bedroom 2.5-Bathroom Immaculate Townhome in Ballantyne!

New Interior Paint and Upstairs Carpet, Sparkling Laminate Wood Floors downstairs.

All New Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Huge Great Room with Fireplace, 2 Master Bedroom Suites with Cathedral Ceilings and In-Suite Bathrooms and Walk-In Closets. Open Floor Plan. Washer & Dryer included.

Private Fenced-In Patio surrounded by Peaceful Wooded Area. Large Community Pool with Sun Deck and Clubhouse.

Very desirable community and location, outstanding neighborhood. Perfect for Professional Roommates.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11839 Kevin Henry Place have any available units?
11839 Kevin Henry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11839 Kevin Henry Place have?
Some of 11839 Kevin Henry Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11839 Kevin Henry Place currently offering any rent specials?
11839 Kevin Henry Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 Kevin Henry Place pet-friendly?
No, 11839 Kevin Henry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11839 Kevin Henry Place offer parking?
No, 11839 Kevin Henry Place does not offer parking.
Does 11839 Kevin Henry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11839 Kevin Henry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 Kevin Henry Place have a pool?
Yes, 11839 Kevin Henry Place has a pool.
Does 11839 Kevin Henry Place have accessible units?
No, 11839 Kevin Henry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 Kevin Henry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11839 Kevin Henry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
CityPark View South
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte