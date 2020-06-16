11839 Kevin Henry Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Gorgeous, Newly Renovated, 2-Bedroom 2.5-Bathroom Immaculate Townhome in Ballantyne!



New Interior Paint and Upstairs Carpet, Sparkling Laminate Wood Floors downstairs.



All New Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Huge Great Room with Fireplace, 2 Master Bedroom Suites with Cathedral Ceilings and In-Suite Bathrooms and Walk-In Closets. Open Floor Plan. Washer & Dryer included.



Private Fenced-In Patio surrounded by Peaceful Wooded Area. Large Community Pool with Sun Deck and Clubhouse.



Very desirable community and location, outstanding neighborhood. Perfect for Professional Roommates.

Contact us to schedule a showing.