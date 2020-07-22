11835 Ridgeway Park Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Available 03/15/20 Ballantyne Charlotte SPOTLESS Condo For Rent! - Property Id: 17188



Completely UPDATED - 2 bedroom/2 full bath second floor condo located in Copperidge Community, off Johnston Road (Rte 521) -- community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, club house.

This condo is in new condition - Newly painted,porcelain tile, carpeting,Samsung washer/dryer, microwave... Brand new granite throughout. New Plantain shutters in all windows!



Great location and Great schools

1 car attached garage w/opener plus assigned parking space -

Central AC

Electric fireplace in living room/dining room

Covered Patio with additional storage

All appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer (separate laundry room)

Kitchen appliances - stainless steel

Master bedroom includes walk in closet

Cable and Satellite TV ready

Rent includes water/trash pickup

1 - 2 year lease

No smoking - pet ok!

School Information

Elementary School: Elon Park

Middle/Junior School: Community House

High School: Ardrey Kell



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17188

