All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
11835 Ridgeway Park Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

11835 Ridgeway Park Drive

11835 Ridgeway Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11835 Ridgeway Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 03/15/20 Ballantyne Charlotte SPOTLESS Condo For Rent! - Property Id: 17188

Completely UPDATED - 2 bedroom/2 full bath second floor condo located in Copperidge Community, off Johnston Road (Rte 521) -- community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, club house.
This condo is in new condition - Newly painted,porcelain tile, carpeting,Samsung washer/dryer, microwave... Brand new granite throughout. New Plantain shutters in all windows!

Great location and Great schools
1 car attached garage w/opener plus assigned parking space -
Central AC
Electric fireplace in living room/dining room
Covered Patio with additional storage
All appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer (separate laundry room)
Kitchen appliances - stainless steel
Master bedroom includes walk in closet
Cable and Satellite TV ready
Rent includes water/trash pickup
1 - 2 year lease
No smoking - pet ok!
School Information
Elementary School: Elon Park
Middle/Junior School: Community House
High School: Ardrey Kell

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17188
Property Id 17188

(RLNE5609530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive have any available units?
11835 Ridgeway Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive have?
Some of 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11835 Ridgeway Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive offers parking.
Does 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive has a pool.
Does 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11835 Ridgeway Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte