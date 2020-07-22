11835 Ridgeway Park Drive

Amenities
Available 03/15/20 Ballantyne Charlotte SPOTLESS Condo For Rent! - Property Id: 17188
Completely UPDATED - 2 bedroom/2 full bath second floor condo located in Copperidge Community, off Johnston Road (Rte 521) -- community pool, fitness center, tennis courts, club house.
This condo is in new condition - Newly painted,porcelain tile, carpeting,Samsung washer/dryer, microwave... Brand new granite throughout. New Plantain shutters in all windows!
Great location and Great schools
1 car attached garage w/opener plus assigned parking space -
Central AC
Electric fireplace in living room/dining room
Covered Patio with additional storage
All appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer (separate laundry room)
Kitchen appliances - stainless steel
Master bedroom includes walk in closet
Cable and Satellite TV ready
Rent includes water/trash pickup
1 - 2 year lease
No smoking - pet ok!
School Information
Elementary School: Elon Park
Middle/Junior School: Community House
High School: Ardrey Kell
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/17188
(RLNE5609530)