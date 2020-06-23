All apartments in Charlotte
11819 Bending Branch Road
11819 Bending Branch Road

11819 Bending Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

11819 Bending Branch Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FANTASTIC CONDITION. CLOSE TO NEW NOVANT HOSPTIAL!!!

A remarkably nice home. Two Story home, attached two car garage. Beautiful throughout. Many, many upgrades in the home. The kitchen is magnificent with custom tile and backsplash. Open Floor Plan. Gas log fireplace. Very Large living spaces, spacious bedrooms. Nicely landscaped with privacy in the large back yard. Storm door on front door. High End Washer and dryer provided. Large back yard with no other home in the back. Very convenient location, close to 485 without being close enough to hear it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11819 Bending Branch Road have any available units?
11819 Bending Branch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11819 Bending Branch Road have?
Some of 11819 Bending Branch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11819 Bending Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
11819 Bending Branch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11819 Bending Branch Road pet-friendly?
No, 11819 Bending Branch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11819 Bending Branch Road offer parking?
Yes, 11819 Bending Branch Road offers parking.
Does 11819 Bending Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11819 Bending Branch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11819 Bending Branch Road have a pool?
No, 11819 Bending Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 11819 Bending Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 11819 Bending Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11819 Bending Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11819 Bending Branch Road has units with dishwashers.
