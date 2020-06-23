11819 Bending Branch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC CONDITION. CLOSE TO NEW NOVANT HOSPTIAL!!!



A remarkably nice home. Two Story home, attached two car garage. Beautiful throughout. Many, many upgrades in the home. The kitchen is magnificent with custom tile and backsplash. Open Floor Plan. Gas log fireplace. Very Large living spaces, spacious bedrooms. Nicely landscaped with privacy in the large back yard. Storm door on front door. High End Washer and dryer provided. Large back yard with no other home in the back. Very convenient location, close to 485 without being close enough to hear it.