11800 Mirror Lake Drive
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

11800 Mirror Lake Drive

11800 Mirror Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Mirror Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice ranch home home on quiet street with modern updates. All neutral. Freshly painted interior and professionally cleaned. Island kitchen, with newer cabinets and granite countertops. Wood laminate floors throughout main level, tile flooring at bathrooms. Smooth ceilings. Ceiling fans at master bedroom & living room. Generous bathrooms updates include vanities, fixtures and tiled floor/showers. Replaced windows, siding, water heater and updated HVAC system. Utility is electric (no gas). 16x16 wood deck overlooking tree lined rear yard. Additional storage building at rear. Equipment: Refrig/range/microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer present in home are optional and as-is. McMullen Creek Greenway entrance within neighborhood. Double pad parking. $50 Application fee for each adult 18 years of age and older. May consider short term rental of 3,6 or 9 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 Mirror Lake Drive have any available units?
11800 Mirror Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 11800 Mirror Lake Drive have?
Some of 11800 Mirror Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 Mirror Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11800 Mirror Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 Mirror Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11800 Mirror Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 11800 Mirror Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11800 Mirror Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 11800 Mirror Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11800 Mirror Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 Mirror Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 11800 Mirror Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11800 Mirror Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 11800 Mirror Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 Mirror Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11800 Mirror Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

