11800 Mirror Lake Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice ranch home home on quiet street with modern updates. All neutral. Freshly painted interior and professionally cleaned. Island kitchen, with newer cabinets and granite countertops. Wood laminate floors throughout main level, tile flooring at bathrooms. Smooth ceilings. Ceiling fans at master bedroom & living room. Generous bathrooms updates include vanities, fixtures and tiled floor/showers. Replaced windows, siding, water heater and updated HVAC system. Utility is electric (no gas). 16x16 wood deck overlooking tree lined rear yard. Additional storage building at rear. Equipment: Refrig/range/microwave and dishwasher. Washer and dryer present in home are optional and as-is. McMullen Creek Greenway entrance within neighborhood. Double pad parking. $50 Application fee for each adult 18 years of age and older. May consider short term rental of 3,6 or 9 months.