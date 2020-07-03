All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

1174 Park West Drive

1174 Park West Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1174 Park West Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
1174 Park West Drive - Remarks
Public Remarks: Gorgeous and Modern end-unit home in the best part of Charlotte. This light filled home has everything you need to relax or entertain including a large kitchen, great dining into living space and a private balcony! Upstairs is the large bedrooms, each with a full bath! The oversized tandem garage is great for a couple cars or use for a home gym/storage/etc. All of this nestled in between Dilworth, Myers Park and the Park Rd Shopping area. Less than a mile from Freedom Park for outdoor recreation and 1.5 miles to Park Rd shopping center. All the shops, restaurants and boutiques in Dilworth are less than a mile as well.

(RLNE5692529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1174 Park West Drive have any available units?
1174 Park West Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1174 Park West Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1174 Park West Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1174 Park West Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1174 Park West Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1174 Park West Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1174 Park West Drive offers parking.
Does 1174 Park West Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1174 Park West Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1174 Park West Drive have a pool?
No, 1174 Park West Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1174 Park West Drive have accessible units?
No, 1174 Park West Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1174 Park West Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1174 Park West Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1174 Park West Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1174 Park West Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

